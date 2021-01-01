Legendary American Live Music Venues

Good live music can transport you to another place—let you de-stress and just get lost in the rhythm and beat. From giant stadiums to intimate clubs, the U.S. is filled with live music venues, some of which have reached legendary status. Whether this status is for amazing natural acoustics, like those found at metro Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater, or historical infamy, like The Fillmore in San Francisco, these American venues are famous for putting on a great live show.