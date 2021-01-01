Where are you going?
Legendary American Live Music Venues

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Good live music can transport you to another place—let you de-stress and just get lost in the rhythm and beat. From giant stadiums to intimate clubs, the U.S. is filled with live music venues, some of which have reached legendary status. Whether this status is for amazing natural acoustics, like those found at metro Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheater, or historical infamy, like The Fillmore in San Francisco, these American venues are famous for putting on a great live show.
The Fillmore

1805 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
If walls could talk, you’d be stuck in conversation with the Fillmore for hours. The building was a dance hall when it opened in 1912 and a roller rink during the 1940s, and led its first concerts in 1952 with artists like James Brown and...
Red Rocks Amphitheatre

18300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison, CO 80465, USA
Just outside of downtown Denver, Red Rocks Amphitheater is the only naturally-occurring acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. Since it first opened in 1941, it has been home to iconic music performances, from opera to rock. The stage is...
9:30

815 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001, USA
This is D.C.'s hub of music history and culture for nearly 34 years.
Blues Alley

1073 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Blues Alley is a Washington, D.C., landmark. Music lovers of all types will be hooked by this gem of a jazz club. The venue gets its name from its location: an alley off Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. You'll probably need to look for the sign...
Preservation Hall

726 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Preservation Hall occupies a worn Creole town house that was originally built as a home in the early 19th century, and that had evolved into an art gallery and performance space by 1961. (It was founded by a man of philanthropic bent who fretted...
Station Inn

402 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
At first pass, you might think the Station Inn is nothing special, a little dumpy even—an old cinder-block box in the heart of the shiny new condos and restaurants in The Gulch. Inside, it’s dark, with a dropped ceiling and a mishmash...
The Belmont

305 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
The Belmont is a state-of-the-art music venue space in the Warehouse District. The new Belmont boasts a cutting edge sound and light system and hosts music ranging from indie rock and electronic dance music to what’s the next hottest band! You can...
Ryman Auditorium

116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
