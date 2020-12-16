Kuala Lumpur, My Hometown
Collected by Azul Adnan , AFAR Local Expert
Kuala Lumpur (or KL for short) is where I was born and where I've lived most of my life. I've seen it develop from a peaceful, laid-back place to a fast-paced, cosmopolitan concrete jungle. But it's still beautiful, even more so now. The people are always warm and friendly. And the food...well, the food is truly unbelievable :) No matter where I've been around the world, I'll always love KL most. It's my home.
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
One of the most iconic buildings in Kuala Lumpur is the Sultan Abdul Samad building, located in front of Dataran Merdeka. It was built in the 1890s, and was named after the reigning Sultan at the time. The architecture of the building has a...
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, or KL as it's affectionately known, is a relatively young city compared to the rest of the world. Because of the multi-racial mix of predominantly Malays, Chinese and Indians, the merging of cultural diversity makes it an absolutely...
3, Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The traditional coffee shop in Malaysia is called Kopitiam (pronounced "ko-pee tee-um"). Here you can find simple food, like toast with kaya (coconut jam), soft-boiled eggs, and noodles. And, of course, coffee and tea. The decor usually consists...
68100 Batu Caves, Selangor, Malaysia
Batu Caves are famous for being a Hindu shrine where over a million devotees ascend to during the annual festival of Thaipusam, which typically falls in January or February. In order to reach the limestone caves, you have to climb 272 steps. It's...
68100 Batu Caves, Selangor, Malaysia
Once you've survived the 272 steps up into Batu Caves, you'll find yourself inside a huge area surrounded by limestone. You'll see Hindu shrines and statues. When you reach the other side of the cave, you walk up a few more steps to an area lit by...
Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
...stay at Traders Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. Apart from its nice, modern interiors and lovely little pool on the rooftop, it's located right smack in the middle of KL, with an unbelievable view of the KLCC Park and of course, the Petronas Twin Towers....
Jalan Perdana, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
As Malaysia is a Muslim country, mosques can be found everywhere. One of the most famous mosques in K.L. is Masjid Negara (the National Mosque). It was built in 1965, and can accommodate some 15,000 worshippers. This photo is of the Mihrab. It's a...
Petronas, 39904, Jalan Kolam Air Lama, Taman Dato Ahmad Razali, 68000 Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia
A typical light breakfast to be found in the local stalls is roti canai (pronounced "cha-nai"). Of Indian origin, roti means bread, and the dough is kneaded, stretched, flipped, and folded in lots of oil and ghee. Yes, it's not for the...
Lower Ground, Concourse Level, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
One of the 'must-dos' for visitors to K.L. is to visit the Petronas Twin Towers. There are hourly sessions where you are taken up in groups, stopping first at the Skybridge on the 41st floor. The bridge links the two towers and is 170 meters above...
Jalan Cendearawashi, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Located within the Lake Gardens, just across the road from the Bird Park, is the Kuala Lumpur Orchid Garden. There are approximately 800 species of orchids, spread over one hectare of land. Once you're done walking around and admiring the flowers,...
Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Malaysia
The Night Market (or "Pasar Malam" in Malay) can be found at various places throughout K.L. and Malaysia. It's an open-air market which starts around 4 p.m. and ends around 10 p.m. You can find a variety of things for sale. From fresh meat and...
Kampung Attap, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The old K.L. Railway Station on Sultan Hishamuddin Road used to be K.L.'s main station. At one time, it was the most important and busiest station in the whole of Malaysia. As a child, I remember feeling very excited when we went there to see...
KL Bird Park, 920, Jalan Cenderawasih, Perdana Botanical Gardens, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Feathered Friends Photo Booth in the KL Bird Park gives you the rare opportunity to have your photo taken with some exotic birds. I had a go with my family and we were all very nervous having these birds perched on our arms and backs. We ended...
LG203B The Gardens Mall, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
These futuristic walkways crossing over each other can be found at The Gardens mall. The mall is part of the larger Mid Valley City, which houses offices, hotels, and shops. The Gardens has more than 200 retail boutiques, two department stores, a...
The Gardens, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Mid Valley City, 58000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Gardens Hotel & Residences offers hotel rooms as well as one or two-bedroom apartments. The two-bedroom apartment we stayed in was just perfect for the family. It had a king-size bed and two single beds, a fully equipped kitchen (fridge, oven,...
No. 753, Batu 4 1/2 Taman Impiana, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Taman Impian, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
In Malaysia, we have a drink called "white coffee." But it's not a latte, nor are the beans white in color! White coffee originated in the town of Ipoh, Perak many, many years ago. The coffee beans are roasted with margarine (yes, margarine) to...
Jalan P Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Right smack in the middle of K.L., beside the Twin Towers, is this little area consisting of tall trees. It's at the corner of Jalan P. Ramlee and Jalan Pinang ("Jalan" here means street or road). I used to drive past this place all the time, but...
Perdana, Jalan Lembah, Tasik Perdana, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The largest collection of Islamic art in South East Asia can be found in the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia. There are four floors, spread over 30,000 square meters. Two floors are designated for permanent collections, while galleries in the other...
Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Central Market in K.L. started life as a wet market in 1888. It's now a one-stop shopping destination for Malaysian handicrafts and souvenirs. It also holds cultural and arts events at the outdoor stage in front, as well as art exhibitions at the...
158, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
A popular street stall usually means there's something delicious going on. Uncle Bob sells fried chicken. To be exact: juicy chicken breasts covered in crispy bread crumbs and sprinkled with Original or Spicy flavoring. Should Colonel Sanders be...
Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Petaling Street is renowned for selling fake goods, everything from designer watches and bags to football jerseys and video games. Originally, the street was open to traffic, but it has since become an enclosed area, complete with transparent roof...
The Durian is fondly known as the king of fruits in Southeast Asia. It's a fruit that the locals love, but that many outsiders find to be an acquired taste. In fact, Andrew Zimmern, the presenter of the Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods, (the guy who...
Lot 1 . 15 . 00, 168, Bukit Bintang Street, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
K.L. is a shoppers' heaven. You can find everything from cheap goods to upmarket shopping malls like the Pavilion K.L., pictured here. The Pavilion K.L. is located in Bukit Bintang, one of the main shopping areas in K.L. Shops here are usually...
Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Along the riverbank near Central Market, you'll find beautiful works of street art. These paintings were legally made with the blessings of Kuala Lumpur City Hall, which organized a competition recently to allow street artists to express...
Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Nasi lemak is a simple meal consisting of rice cooked in coconut milk, served with hard-boiled egg, fried anchovies, peanuts, cucumber, and sambal (a chili-based condiment). It's eaten at breakfast and is usually sold wrapped in newspaper or brown...
11, Jalan Setiakasih 5, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
With a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is. This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short...
No. 2, Jalan Temerloh, Titiwangsa, 53200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
For the best collection of Malaysian paintings and sculptures, the only place to go to is the National Visual Arts Gallery. It houses a vast collection, ranging from renown artists pioneering the Pop Art movement in the '50s right up to the grunge...
3, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
On the first and third Sundays of the month, certain streets in the middle of Kuala Lumpur are designated as "car free" from 7:00am to 9:00am. Not only can you find people from all walks of life cycling the streets of what are usually filled with...
