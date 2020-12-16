Kuala Lumpur, My Hometown

Kuala Lumpur (or KL for short) is where I was born and where I've lived most of my life. I've seen it develop from a peaceful, laid-back place to a fast-paced, cosmopolitan concrete jungle. But it's still beautiful, even more so now. The people are always warm and friendly. And the food...well, the food is truly unbelievable :) No matter where I've been around the world, I'll always love KL most. It's my home.