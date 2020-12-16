Inspired Cocktails in Scottsdale
7111 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
A contemporary take on a traditional pub, Citizen Public House is known for its craft beers, classic and modern cocktails, and interesting pub grub. Snacks include bacon-fat popcorn and a beer fondue made with the local Kilt Lifter brew. Main...
5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
Jade Bar regularly tops the local “Best Of” lists for places to drink. It’s a modern, cocktail-focused bar with sips like the Old Fashioned Whiskey, bourbon, simple syrup, bitters and citrus oils, and the Honeydew Liverthump made from gin, fresh...
7135 E Camelback Rd #125, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
It’s funny that Culinary Dropout bills itself as being the “rebel child” in Fox Restaurant Concepts’ family of restaurants because there’s nothing too rebellious about this place. It’s obvious that everything in it – from the fashionably grunge...
7353 E Scottsdale Mall, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
You can go to AZ 88 before a night out, you can go to AZ 88 after a night out…heck, AZ 88 could be your night out because no matter when you visit, the martinis are always good and the crowd is always entertaining. It definitely draws in a trendy...
5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
The Mix Up Bar is from Kim Haasarud, founder of beverage consulting company Liquid Architecture, and Paul McCabe, the new executive chef at Royal Palms Resort’s T. Cook’s restaurant. Most of their ingredients are locally sourced for a...
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
The Hermosa Inn, first opened in 1936, has the kind of history that a cowboy keeps under his hat. With 43 rooms and casitas spread across six acres of Arizona desert in the upscale Phoenix suburb of Paradise Valley, the inn was originally the home...
