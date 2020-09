Hanoi's Best Street Food

Hanoi is considered to be one of Asia’s street food capitals. The best Vietnamese dining thrill is experienced on a tiny plastic chair at a stainless-steel table. Steaming broths, delectable morsels, and complex noodle dishes are sampled on Hanoi's sidewalks, at hole-in-the-wall eateries, and in open-air markets. Yes, Hanoi's street food is time-honored and legendary —that's why when you're there, you must try the best.