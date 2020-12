Haidhausen, located just east of the city center, is one of the prettiest districts in Munich. It’s often referred to as the "French Quarter." Streets here in Haidhausen have French names and the layout is similar to cities in France. It’s a great neighborhood for a self-guided tour on foot and to see how Müncheners (as Munich locals are called) live. You’ll find plenty of cafes serving up traditional Bavarian cakes!