Glasgow's Music Landmarks
Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
When Glasgow was named a world center of music by UNESCO in 2008 it was deserved recognition of its remarkably diverse and energetic music scene. From fey indie rock bands to relentlessly innovative dance sounds, the city's musical influence can be felt worldwide. Unsurprisingly, there are numerous locations around the city where this enduring fervor can be sampled first hand.
22 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD, UK
It may be a little claustrophobic for the faint of heart, but positive vibes, a pumping sound-system and reliably excellent music have cemented the Sub Club's reputation as one of the best clubs in the UK. The venue's Subculture nights on...
272A St Vincent St, Glasgow G2 5RL, UK
Although most famous as the place where Creation Records boss Alan McGee first spotted Oasis, this venue has long been a hothouse for new and emerging acts. Tucked away underneath one of the city's most commercial streets, it remains a haven for...
117 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HD, UK
If the walls of this venerable old building could talk, they'd probably burst out laughing before they could divulge any tales. Built in 1857 the venue played host to innumerable music hall greats including Archie Leech (Cary Grant) and a young...
12, Kings Court, Glasgow G1 5RB, UK
An air of casual cool permeates the atmosphere at this, one of Glasgow's best gathering spots for fans of alternative music. A judiciously curated events schedule runs the gamut from book readings to live performances, while the cafe serves great...
421 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3LG, UK
A Glasgow institution, "Sleazy's" as the locals call it, is your one stop shop for arts, music, and cheap White Russians. Check the calendar for live music shows and make it a dinner stop, too -- a menu of gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads...
Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX, UK
Translating into ‘big song’ in Gaelic, Òran Mór is a linchpin of entertainment in Glasgow’s trendy west end. Located in the former Kelvinside Parish Church, this stunner of a venue is host to concerts (think FKA Twigs), plays (the irresistible...
Candleriggs, Glasgow G1 1NQ, UK
The slightly goofy-sounding name of this beloved concert venue explains its history: it occupies a Merchant City building that really did house a produce market back in the 1800s. Many of the original architectural details from those days are...
2-4 Govan Rd, Glasgow G51 1HS, UK
Working class Glaswegians have long had an affinity with country music. And this sizeable venue with its regular live shows and line-dancing nights caters ably to country music cravings. The Opry is not genre specific, however, and also hosts rock...
244 Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TT, UK
Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Clash, and U2 are just a few of the seminal acts to have performed at this vaunted music hall since it first opened in 1934. Occupying a massive city center building with street-level market stalls and an iconic neon...
Exhibition Way, Glasgow G3 8YW, UK
Like a gleaming, illuminated spaceship that’s come in for a slightly tipsy landing, SSE Hydro—Glasgow’s futuristic new concert, conference and event venue—was designed by no less than Sir Norman Foster. When it opened on September 30, 2013 with a...
