Get Your Goat - 10 Spots for Goat-Lovers
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Who can resist a cuddly baby goat? I sure can't. I also can't resist a tasty round of fresh goat cheese. Whether it's the goats themselves or their delicious products, here are some fun places to run with the herd.
Chemin du Meunier 26, 6941 Ozo, Belgium
I love cheese. I also love goats. So when I learned of a dairy goat farm just outside of Durbuy, Belgium, open to the public, I had to visit. The Ozo Goat Farm consists of around 200 happy Alpine goats. They produce delicious cheeses available to...
Buxton St, London E1 5AR, UK
Forget about the fabulous Oxford Cambridge Boat Race, Easter weekend. Spitalfields City Farm hosts a hilarious contrast program: the infamous annual Oxford Cambridge GOAT race. For a real slice of London and much laughter–head on over there...
170 Timberline Rd, Kelowna, BC V1W 4J6, Canada
Not far from Kelowna driving along Lakeshore Drive and passing aging vines of lush with grapes for harvesting, sits the goats of the Camelis Alpine Goat Cheese Artisan. Exiting the vehicle you hear the playful singing of goats in the distance...
Diabat, Morocco
I couldn’t get it out of my mind…like the time I heard that the Russian Cat Circus was performing in my city…I HAD to go and see those crazy Russian housecats perform tricks! Once I had heard that goats in Morocco climbed high up in trees, I was...
3651 Omaopio Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
Cute baby goats, hay rides, cheese - what's not to like? The Surfing Goat Dairy in the Kula region of Maui has something for everyone. The foodie will absolutely love everything on their menu with most of the goat cheese products prepared from...
Rua Serpa Pinto, 32, 7630-174 Odemira, Portugal
I encountered this gentleman herder when I was on the road to the out of the way lovely Ingrina Beach in the western Algarve west of Lagos. In the background you can see the modern wind turbines and in the foreground the herder and his flock. His...
205 North St, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
My day hanging with a family of goats was far more thrilling than I initially expected. The excursion was one of several during a trip through San Mateo County and Silicon Valley - the areas surrounding San Francisco. As a child I remember feeding...
2440 Geel, Belgium
Dream of escaping to the countryside and a simpler home-grown style of life? Test-drive your dream on the Quinn’s smallholding in Geel, where you can learn a skill, meet some animals, and eat locally produced food. If you fancy learning how to do...
