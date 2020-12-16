Flamenco: 9 Places to See the Traditional Spanish Dance
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Flamenco is a traditional Spanish dance, steeped in history and tradition. Whirling dresses and stamping feet make this Andalusian tradition a must-see, while exploring Spain.
Calle Betis, 20, 41010 Sevilla, Spain
I love Flamenco, the passion and force that comes pouring from the soul, but it is refreshing to see flamenco danced with a smile. At “T de Triana” in Seville there is free flamenco on Tuesdays and Thursdays—check before going that these are still...
Calle Manuel Rojas Marcos, 3, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Cristina Hoyos, probably the most famous flamenco dancer of all time (her image from the 1960s is often used to represent the iconic flamenco dancer, with a slicked-back raven-black chignon and a fiercely passionate demeanor), founded this museum...
Paseo de Cristóbal Colón, 11, 41001 Sevilla, Spain
Colour, music and dancing are an integral part of life in Andalusia, Spain. For a taste of the region's Flamenco, head to El Patio Sevillano in Seville (Sevilla). A variety of dancers, in colourful traditional costumes, will whirl and stomp across...
Calle Céspedes, 21, A, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
La Carboneria is a special place. Unlike the tourist spots for flamenco, this feels alive. There is a buzz of energy, a sense of place as friends call out to each other before the show starts, the stone floored room smells of woodsmoke,and the...
C. Panaderos, 32, 18010 Granada, Spain
There are plenty of flamenco places in Granada, from the 35 euro tourist cave to the 6 euro wine cellar. My love for flamenco has drawn me to each one. I think the best deal especially if you are only in Granada for a week or a weekend is to...
Carrera del Darro, 13, 18010 Granada, Spain
There are many places to view Flamenco in Granada. There are large shows in Sacramonte that cost 25-35 Euros and have a flare for showing the dramatics and storytelling of the dance, and there are shows that have no dance and play in dark...
