Singapore's Tiong Bahru, with its pop-up boutiques, independent cafes, and renovated art deco residences, is the perfect neighborhood for a weekend stroll in Singapore. This friendly area just south of the river and west of Chinatown has benefitted from an influx of new investment in the past few years, resulting in the perfect balance of local character and hipster charm. Explore Tiong Bahru to see some of the hip hangouts Singapore has to offer.