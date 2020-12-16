Explore Julian, CA
This quaint mountain town, an hour east of San Diego, was founded when gold was discovered here in the Cuyamacas in 1870. Nowadays, the region is known for its apple pies, festivals, interesting shops, and old-time charm. You can go hiking, horseback riding, wine touring, or panning for gemstones...
To be honest, my husband and I aren't particularly fond of wine made from Southern CA grapes. The wines from grapes grown in San Diego County typically taste harsh and raw to our palates. So after a half-dozen visits to various wineries, we almost...
If you're a lover of wolves and near Julian, CA, I highly recommend a visit to the California Wolf Center. The California Wolf Center is a nonprofit organization committed to the support of education about wolves, as well as the preservation of...
Most of the food in Julian is okay - we usually stick with anything that isn't too greasy. So, we were ecstatic to learn about this great farm-to-table restaurant that opened up about five years ago. The atmosphere is cozy, bistro chic. And they...
Julian is a wooded mountain town with plenty of mountains and valleys set aside for hiking and exploring. In the surrounding Cuyamaca mountains, you can explore hiking trails that reward with wonderful views of the surrounding countryside. Wild...
Although I was never a fan of hard cider—it's always tasted too sweet and sticky—I tried Julian Hard Cider at a grape stomp festival in Julian a few years ago and have been hooked ever since. Julian Hard Cider is so crisp and clean tasting, it's...
Here at the Julian Cider Mill, located on the main street in town, you will find all kinds of goodies handmade in Julian, along with candies and goods from boutique out-of-state farms. Mostly, though, you will find jugs of Julian apple cider,...
The Warm Hearth is a gigantic place. You think you've hit the end of the store and then turn a corner and there's an entire back warehouse filled with antiques! Cards, jewelry, soaps, lotions, collectables, dishware, furniture, etc. Very eclectic...
If you drove over to Julian and didn't stop by Mom's Pie House to pick up a pie or other pastry, you've wasted your entire trip. A visit to Julian without stopping here just doesn't make any sense! Anita Nichols has been making pies from scratch...
Mountain Gypsy is a women's boutique located on Main St. in Julian, CA. They carry an eclectic selection of flowing, comfortable clothing and interesting jewelry, cards and other items.
The Santa Ysabel Preserve near Julian is one of my favorite places to hike. From the parking lot, you have to walk through a herd of cows lazing about and then over a small creek and uphill a bit to reach a large open plateau. From here, you are...
