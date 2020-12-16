Dining with the Best Views in San Diego
Collected by Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert
Along the coast, a few standout restaurants offer fantastic food to match the fabulous vistas.
2550 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Bertrand at Mister A's gives you an almost 180 degree view of the San Diego skyline. Located on the 12th floor of the 5th Avenue Financial Center building. Not the height, but the building itself is a little reminiscent of the grand skyscrapers in...
7955 La Jolla Shores Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
Cusp restaurant is located on the 11th floor of Hotel La Jolla and overlooks a good part of La Jolla, as well as La Jolla shores beachfront. The food is excellent, but it is the view that will hold your gaze throughout the meal. This is definitely...
880 Harbor Island Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Island Prime is one of the Cohen brother's group of restaurants and is now a new favorite of ours. The salmon was tender and served with a delicious black linguini. My husband's skirt steak was grilled just right. They have a good wine list and...
1201 1st St #115, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
Candelas restaurant serves Cali-Mexi food, which is good, but it is the stunning views of downtown San Diego that makes this a great place for lunch or an early dinner. The large glass wall of the dining area is perfect for a light bite and some...
This is a great restaurant if you want to sit somewhere for a good meal and a fabulous 180-degree view of the La Jolla coastline. I love bringing visiting friends and family- after eating we can go shopping, walk down by the La Jolla cove or drive...
1250 Prospect St, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
George's is famous for two things. A stunning view and some of the best fish tacos around. There are multiple parts to George's: a rooftop dining experience, a fun bar with equally good views as well as an exceptional fine dining experience...
750 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
With two stories and multiple patio choices, you will have a fantastic view of the San Diego Bay anywhere you sit. In 1976, The Fish Market was started by a fisherman and his friend, who was a boat captain and a gourmand. The history shows,...
1201 1st St, Coronado, CA 92118, USA
Peohe's has been a fixture on Coronado Island for quite a while. The food is good, but the view is amazing! After you eat, stroll along the sidewalk and over to the park. If the tide is low, you may even be able to explore the tide pools. Tip: I...
2000 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037, USA
The Marine Room faces the Pacific Ocean and is the only place in San Diego where you can eat great food in a cozy atmosphere while the surf pounds the glass. Don't even bother coming here unless it's during high tide. When you visit San Diego-...
