Cities We Love: Havana, Cuba
Collected by Afar Magazine
The rapidly changing city of Havana is a photographer’s paradise. Here are our picks for the most Instagram-worthy destinations in town.
Havana, Cuba
If you like to dance salsa underneath the stars and by the ocean, there’s no better place than 1830. For a small cover fee, you get a drink, hear live music and watch (or join!) some of the most expert casino, aka Cuban salsa, around town. Best...
Edificio Gómez Vila, Plaza Vieja, Mercaderes y Teniente Rey, Mercaderes, La Habana 10100, Cuba
For only $2, climb the Gómez Villa building to get a quick demonstration of the rare camera obscura and the views of the city it reflects. Go out to the roof afterwards to take photos of the Plaza Vieja, El Capitolio, Regla or just the neighboring...
111, Obrapía, La Habana, Cuba
This museum was once the home and studio of famed Ecuadorian painter Oswaldo Guayasamín, who happened to be a supporter of the Cuban Revolution and painted Fidel Castro on several occasions. Exhibitions in the patio-like first floor feature...
Havana, Cuba
When it comes to tasting the ultimate café cubano, a sweet and strong shot of espresso, skip the state-run restaurants and head directly to the locals. Residents often hang a short menu outside of their home windows and sell the coffee for just...
Havana, Cuba
Take a stroll down the famed Callejón de Hamel on any day of the week to see murals inspired by Afro-Cuban religion and culture. For the real deal, weave through the crowd of tourists on Sunday morning and witness incredible live rumba music and...
Buda Bar, on the other side of the Havana tunnel in Cabaña, is a meditation center by day and a bumping party by night. Go after 10PM from Friday to Sunday to hear anything but reggaeton, play domino, or get your future told by an Osho card reader...
