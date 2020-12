If staying in a big hotel owned by a multinational hotel chain doesn't float your boat, choose from numerous smaller boutique hotels in Amsterdam for a more authentic Dutch experience. In these intimate settings, you're more likely to experience life as a local. On the con side, you may not enjoy 24/7 concierge services and might face lugging your suitcase up stairs that ascend at a nearly 90° angle to upper floors—a hallmark of historic buildings in Holland.