Best Views in Puerto Rico
Collected by Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert
Although every view in Puerto Rico can be considered the "best", be sure you have your camera with you when traveling to these gorgeous sites. This island is full of postcard views from every angle! Tour the island for a couple days to encompass all these sights. Here are the best views of the island, its structures, and the ocean—all from different perches on this small paradise.
PR-191, Río Grande, 00745, Puerto Rico
Due to Hurricane Maria, El Yunque National Forest is still partially closed. Please check the Forest Service website for updates on areas available for visits.
Few visitors to Puerto Rico leave without having visited El Yunque, the only tropical...
On your way to the manmade lake Lago Dos Bocas, you will pass through this amazing bamboo tunnel. Take your time and maybe even pull over for a photo opp -- this is the most bamboo if I've ever seen concentrated in one place in PR!
PR-116, Lajas, 00667, Puerto Rico
Down south in Puerto Rico is a totally different climate from that of the west coast. Instead of beaches, here is arid desert land (just over the hill behind the lush rice fields of this picture). Cacti dominate, the breeze is warm, and it rains...
Ciales, Puerto Rico
I made a drive to the center of Puerto Rico to attend an Oktoberfest in Morovis. This was my first trip into the heart of the island and I was thrilled for the mountainous landscape and cooler temperatures. We first left the north coast and drove...
Calle Cementerio, San Juan, 00926, Puerto Rico
San Juan Cemetery lies on the coast adjacent to El Morro (San Juan's beloved fort) and nestled in the district La Perla, a rougher part of town. Its statues and tombs make it as beautiful as a New Orleans cemetery. Exiting El Morro, head down the...
Playa Sucia, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Five years ago, my friends and I found a secret beach near the Cabo Rojo Lighthouse. To this day, we've never seen anyone else there. Ignore the beach's misnomer—Bahia Sucia (dirty bay)—and plan on an 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. outing to this natural...
Rincon, 00602, Puerto Rico
Behind one of the most popular surf spots in Rincon is a breathtaking view of the northwest coast of PR. Domes Beach during fall/winter will be packed with surfers, but if you want to enjoy the location without being slapped by boards or crowds,...
Llanos Costa, Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
Lighthouses are common in any coastal town or island. Many are still in working condition, others are simply sites for the eyes. Cabo Rojo is a must-visit cliff on the southwest corner of Puerto Rico. From here, your view of the Caribbean is...
Estatua Juan Ponce de León, San Juan, 00901, Puerto Rico
You can learn about Puerto Rico's history by visiting ancient citadels, churches, and Taíno ceremonial sites. The island, considered the "Key to the Antilles" by the Spanish, was fought over in many wars; the 1539 El Morro in Old San Juan—the...
San Juan-Caguas-Guaynabo, PR, Puerto Rico
This is my favorite hike by far. Cueva Ventana ("Window Cave") is a beautiful, scenic hole in the side of a mountain that opens up to a lush, green valley down below. You'll trample through mud, hunker down under low-hanging stalactites, dodge...
Puerto Ferro, Puerto Rico
One of my favorite places in the whole world—Vieques! I'm actually a little apprehensive to share, because I'd love to keep it the semi-secret it is. If you time it well, you can have this beach all to yourself.
Lago Dos Bocas, 00641, Puerto Rico
Lago Dos Bocas is a perfect place to take the family to spend a day. This man-made lake is situated behind a dam in the Utuado/Arecibo region of the west/central part of Puerto Rico. There is small park that is freely open to the public and is...
Quebradillas, 00678, Puerto Rico
A slight turn off the main highway can have you overlooking the beautiful steep sided cliffs of Quebradillas and Isabella. On highway 2, once you first catch a close glimpse of the water directly off to your right, take your first right at the...
PR-155, Orocovis, 00720, Puerto Rico
ToroverdeAdventure Park is home to Puerto Rico’s highest peak, which beckons hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts, including those who enjoy the adrenalin rush of zip-lining. It’s claimed that this is the longest zip line in the world. Is the...
