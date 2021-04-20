Best Brunch in Stockholm

While many restaurants and cafés around town serve some version of a weekend brunch, here are a few worth visiting for their ambience—and that little extra something special.

Stromma
Brunch Cruise on SS Stockholm
Nybrokajen, Stockholm, Sweden
At exactly 12 noon every Saturday and Sunday, this refurbished 1931 steamboat pushes out of Nybrokajen bay, and the three-hour brunch cruise sails to Vaxholm and back with impressive panoramic views of the archipelago along the way. The onboard brunch buffet is well stocked with everything from traditional Swedish classics—like Janssons frestelse (Jansson’s Temptation), all sorts of pickled herring, smoked and cured salmon, and roast beef—to a variety of warm dishes, salads, potatoes, breads, and desserts. The key to enjoying this brunch is to pace yourself on the cold starters. Once you start gorging on the cold dishes, the tables are cleared to bring out the warm sausages, meatballs, bacon, scrambled eggs, and other hot plates.
