Abu Dhabi With Kids
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Families visiting this coastal city will find outdoor adventure at beaches, waterparks, and islands. Above it all, a thrilling Ferris wheel with air-conditioned seats (really!) beckons view seekers. Back on land, kids may encounter camels and wild animals, and learn about desert culture. Yes, the younger set can easily have fun in this largest emirate.
Save Place
The new Yas Waterworld park is perfect for a family outing. Whether you're splashing around with little kids or seeking an adult adrenaline rush, their wide array of themed rides and activities will entertain everyone while keeping you cool....
Save Place
Abu Dhabi Theatre Rd, Corniche - Near Marina Mall - Breakwater Rd - Al Marina - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
This reconstructed village is a glimpse into old oasis living. Heritage Village is a great place to see how the Emerati lived before skyscrapers. Scenes depict desert life in great detail and highlight their historic, nomadic lifestyle. Make sure...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
A hub of new development, Marina Island (bridged to Abu Dhabi Island) draws people in to the Marina Mall, fishing, local restaurants, and Marina Eye—a ferris wheel that opened in time for the winter holidays in 2015. Right across the street from...
Save Place
I've heard there is a nice shawarma stand at the top of Jebel Hafeet to go along with the view, but on my trip up the mountain, it was so busy with Eid celebrations, that I had to drive straight down again without finding any parking! On the...
Save Place
Corniche Street - Al Khalidiya - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
If sun and salt water tickle your senses, then a trip to the Corniche will be on your agenda in Abu Dhabi. There is nothing quite like taking a dip in the warm waters of the Arabian Gulf or sinking your feet in the silky sand beneath a lounge...
Save Place
12th St - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
With a mission to protect animals belonging to the Arabian Peninsula, Emirates Park Zoo also cares for many animals from around the world. Kids and adults will be enamoured with elephants if they are part of the Elephant Encounter. Or perhaps you...
Save Place
Anantara Hotel - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
One of the things I treasure in the city is a calm morning when I can hear the birds chirp and the water roll into the sand in Abu Dhabi. One great way to dive into nature in Abu Dhabi just requires a short trip over to Mangrove National Park. A...
Save Place
Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
The design of Ferrari World corresponds with my inclination that architecture should be inspirational from all angles. From the air, the structure is distinctly Ferrari red and undeniably represents the sleek brand. From the ground, its curves...
Save Place
Near the Abu Dhabi International Airport - طريق سوِيحَان - الشَّامْخَة - أبو ظبي - United Arab Emirates
A visit to the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital is worth every minute of the drive out of Dubai (about 45 minutes). This facility, the only one in the world, is devoted to the preservation and health of these amazing which play a central role in the...
Save Place
Arabian Nights Village Rd - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Few accommodations in the United Arab Emirates entice their guests into the heart of the desert and also keep the entire family entertained—but Arabian Nights Village is an experience more than a resort. Guests can choose to spend part of a day...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25