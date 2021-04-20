Heritage Village

On the far side of the Corniche, you’ll find a little slice of history: a re-creation of Abu Dhabi life before oil was discovered, when the primary source of income was from pearl-diving. You’ll be able to get up close and personal with a camel, watch women weaving and men mending fishing nets. The Village puts the astonishing growth of Abu Dhabi into perspective: It represents a lifestyle that’s less than 100 years old.