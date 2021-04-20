Heritage Village
Abu Dhabi Theatre Rd, Corniche - Near Marina Mall - Breakwater Rd - Al Marina - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
| +971 2 681 4455
Sat - Thur 9am - 4pm
Fri 3:30pm - 9pm
Oasis LivingThis reconstructed village is a glimpse into old oasis living. Heritage Village is a great place to see how the Emerati lived before skyscrapers. Scenes depict desert life in great detail and highlight their historic, nomadic lifestyle. Make sure you catch a performances that shows how different work was completed generations past. The Village is centrally located near Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi City.
almost 7 years ago
The Culture & the City View
The Heritage Village is an amazing place to try and comprehend their culture as well as buy some great crafts. There is also a show at sun down and the view of the city across the bay cannot be toped!
almost 5 years ago
Heritage Village
On the far side of the Corniche, you’ll find a little slice of history: a re-creation of Abu Dhabi life before oil was discovered, when the primary source of income was from pearl-diving. You’ll be able to get up close and personal with a camel, watch women weaving and men mending fishing nets. The Village puts the astonishing growth of Abu Dhabi into perspective: It represents a lifestyle that’s less than 100 years old.