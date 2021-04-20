Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Heritage Village

Abu Dhabi Theatre Rd, Corniche - Near Marina Mall - Breakwater Rd - Al Marina - Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates
Website
| +971 2 681 4455
Oasis Living Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
The Culture & the City View Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Heritage Village Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Oasis Living Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
The Culture & the City View Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
Heritage Village Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

More info

Sat - Thur 9am - 4pm
Fri 3:30pm - 9pm

Oasis Living

This reconstructed village is a glimpse into old oasis living. Heritage Village is a great place to see how the Emerati lived before skyscrapers. Scenes depict desert life in great detail and highlight their historic, nomadic lifestyle. Make sure you catch a performances that shows how different work was completed generations past. The Village is centrally located near Marina Mall in Abu Dhabi City.

By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

More Recommendations

Francisco Vasconcellos
almost 7 years ago

The Culture & the City View

The Heritage Village is an amazing place to try and comprehend their culture as well as buy some great crafts. There is also a show at sun down and the view of the city across the bay cannot be toped!
Deborah L Williams
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Heritage Village

On the far side of the Corniche, you’ll find a little slice of history: a re-creation of Abu Dhabi life before oil was discovered, when the primary source of income was from pearl-diving. You’ll be able to get up close and personal with a camel, watch women weaving and men mending fishing nets. The Village puts the astonishing growth of Abu Dhabi into perspective: It represents a lifestyle that’s less than 100 years old.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30