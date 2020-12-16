A Summer Slovenia Road Trip
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Slovenia is magical in the summer and makes a fantastic road trip full of detours to waterfalls, lakes and fabulous restaurants with vineyard views. Start in the capital, Ljubljana, and then head toward fairytale-esque Lake Bled with stops in the Vipava Valley and Bojin.
When Garden Village Bled opened in 2014 it took the concept of glamping to an entirely new level. Guests can choose to stay in glamping tents (some come with their own hot tubs), treehouses or pier tents. Treehouses are great for families as they...
Lake Bled transforms at sunset. Take in the magic from the shores of the lake. Many people rent fishing rods and try to catfish, pike, carp and lake trout. Other rent bikes and cycle the three-mile loop around the lake. On a warm summer night,...
The restaurant at the Garden Village Bled embraces garden-to-plate dining right down the the restaurant's design, which evokes a greenhouse. Pots of herbs dangle from the ceilings, place mats are made of real grass and herbs grow out of tables so...
Most savvy travelers know to avoid dining at major tourist sites, however the restaurants at Ljubljana Castle are totally legit. After touring the castle I had an early dinner at Gostilna Na Gradu. The warm, straight-from-the-oven bread is itself...
It's easy to spend hours staring out at Bled Castle, which looks straight out of a fairytale with its island-location in the center of Lake Bled. But it's much more fun to actually take to the waters and experience the castle first-hand. All...
When I told a foodie friend I was going to Slovenia, she insisted I detour through the Vipava Valley to dine at Gostilna Pri Lojzetu. Located in western Slovenia, about an hour’s drive from both Trieste and Ljubljana, the valley is surrounded by...
Tucked away on a narrow street along the Ljubljanica River, the Vander Urbani Resort is a five-story, 16-room gem of hip comfort. Most rooms are compact, but decked out with just the right touches such as Moroso chairs and big wooden desks....
It's hard to pull yourself away from the fairytale setting of Lake Bled, but less than three mile's drive is Vintgar Gorge. This magical gorge looks straight out of the Hobbit, with its technicolor pools and waterfalls. The gorge carves its way...
It's impossible to leave Slovenian, especially the Lake Bled region, without trying a slice of cream cake. Nearly every restaurant and cafe will have the iconic dessert on its menu, but Sava Hotel on Lake Bled claims to be the creator of cream...
Ljubljana Castle anchors Slovenia's capital. The medieval fortress dates back to the 15th-century and overlooks the Old Town. It's no surprise that the castle, one of the largest in Slovenia, is a major tourist draw. But the real surprise is that...
