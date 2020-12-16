A Guide to the Cambridge Area
Collected by Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
Right across the Charles River, you’ll find the city of Cambridge. Academics rub elbows with students and artists in the most culturally active section of Boston. Coffee culture and the locavore movement occupy much restaurant real estate and night life is centered around the club scene with many choices for live music in this Cambridge area guide.
5226, 1132 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Honey lovers rejoice, this Cambridge store is devoted to all things dripping with sweet goodness from the hive. Its owner travels the world to bring the finest of ethically sourced and sustainable bee inspired products. Lavendar honey anyone?...
185 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Visiting Beyt Design in Cambridge was inspirational. Their award winning social enterprise uses architectural salvage from conflict zones in the Near East destroyed by violence and up cycles them into one of a kind home decor. Tiles from 18th...
561 Windsor St, Somerville, MA 02143, USA
As soon as you walk in the door at the Taza factory in Somerville, you are hit with a chocolate aroma that will tell you you're in for a treat. Here, they craft stone ground chocolate unlike any you've tasted before. It's rustic, delicious, and so...
318 Third St, Cambridge, MA 02142, USA
If you recognize the name, you might have been one of the lucky recipients of the infamous "nut boxes" this spot is known for. Tatte's second location in Kendall Square {the other is in Brookline} serves other worldly breads and pastries along...
1166 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139, USA
I love walking into a restaurant and being able to feel its vibe from the moment you enter. Puritan is sparkling, open and crisp. The menu reflects that spirit with traditional New England fare, prepared in a contemporary way. No gimmicks, just...
244 Huron Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
For over 30 years, Formaggio Kitchen has been a Boston institution. Here you can shop for artisan products from all corners of the globe. The owners crowded travel schedule has them taste testing in unusual places and bringing their high quality...
Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
While your grades might not get you admitted, anyone can take a walk in Harvard Yard. You can't leave Cambridge without having a look-see at the oldest institution of higher learning in the country. The campus shouts quintessential New England,...
0 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
This award winning spot, with several outposts around the city, bakes cupcakes from scratch daily. Using only the finest ingredients, you'll find seasonal specialties and confections of just the right size to satisfy your sweet tooth craving.
5 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Black Ink is a shop focused on presenting good design in all of it's many forms. You'll spend time perusing all these items you never knew you needed, and leave with gifts for just about anyone on your list. Their selection of cards is clever and...
350 Huron Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Marimekko is a Finnish textile company known for the unusual prints and colors featured in its fabrics. The designs have an interesting twist, and the array of fabrics is used to make captivating clothing and home decor pieces. This store, one of...
26 Oxford St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
I get so excited when I visit the Harvard Museum of Natural History. It has so many diverse displays that there is something of interest for everyone. Drawn from specimens of Harvard's 3 research museums, it covers the categories of animal,...
1771 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140, USA
Long before fair trade was a part of our vocabulary, Nomad was serving up an eclectic mix of folk art, home furnishings and ethnic jewelry from around the world. The boutique's support of Made in America clothing is evident in the well edited...
1326 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
Clover's mantra-to make simple food you love that is fresh, local and whenever possible organic has been winning fans since they first opened. 5 locations and growing, with an ever expanding fleet of food trucks serving the Boston area they pride...
32 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA
The new Renzo Piano designed Harvard Art Museums is so dynamic and state of the art it will take your breath away. Housing an extensive collection that combines the Fogg, the Bush-Reisinger and Arthur M. Sackler under one roof, it's a...
249 Pearl St, Somerville, MA 02145, USA
