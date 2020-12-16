7 Art and Culture Discoveries in Taipei
Long known for its high-tech manufacturers, the capital of Taiwan is now establishing itself as one of Asia’s headquarters for art and culture. Taipei’s alleyways showcase the independent boutiques, intimate galleries, and quirky cafés that make up this emerging scene.
No. 20, Lane 141, Section 2, Jinshan South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
T. Loafer is hard to miss thanks to its colorful exterior, patched together from more than 20 salvaged window frames. Order a cup of hibiscus lemongrass tea and a pastry made with locally grown fruit. The shelves are stocked with books, regional...
No. 10, Section 5, Zhongxiao East Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City, Taiwan 110
The W Taipei showcases the city’s geography and cutting-edge technology. The lobby’s light installation reacts to human motion, and guest rooms feature dramatic skyline views. The W is also home to some of Taipei’s hottest nightspots, including...
12 Section 1, Zhongxiao E Rd, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City, Taiwan 10049
Shao Shao Ke serves delicious cuisine from China’s Shaanxi province, which is known for fried cheese and dumplings stuffed with ground pork, aromatic herbs, and piquant spices. Branch out with a side dish of battered and flash-fried mushrooms or...
No. 34號, Section 1, Dihua St, Datong District, Taipei City, Taiwan 103
The new ArtYard now has two locations on historic Dihua Street. Its shops specialize in items made by Taipei designers, such as silkscreened home textiles by In Blooom and indigo-glazed ceramics from Hakka Blue. The Leaf Eggs canister (shown) was...
No. 10, Chengdu Road, Wanhua District, Taipei City, Taiwan 108
Built as a marketplace in 1908 during Japanese colonial rule, the Red House now hosts music and theater performances on the second floor. Boutiques and a teahouse on the ground level organize regular art exhibitions and craft workshops. The...
Raohe Street Tourist Night Market is not as famous as Shilin Night Market, but it’s a favorite among locals for its bounty of delicious street food. Try the hujiao bing, plump, flaky pastries wrapped around tender pork that has been marinated in...
103, Taiwan, 台北市大同區朝陽里
Tucked in a narrow alleyway lined with dimly lit offices and industrial workshops, Ri Xing Type Foundry houses one of the world’s last sets of traditional character molds for lead-type printing. Arrange a tour to watch owner Chang Chieh-kuan...
