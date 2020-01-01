21 Insanely Cool Hotel Pools
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
A hotel that boasts a pool always seems that much more enticing. Whether it's an infinity edge pool 57 stories above Singapore or your own private plunge pool off your room in St. Lucia, you won't want to forget your swimsuit.
47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Described by devotees as the most luxurious, one-of-a-kind lodging experience in all of California, the Post Ranch Inn was purpose-built to blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains. Opened in 1992, and designed by famed Big Sur architect Mickey...
Val Des Pitons Forbidden Beach La Baie de Silence, St Lucia
For a taste of Miami by way of St. Lucia, look no further than Sugar Beach. Set on a white-sand crescent between the Piton mountains—within a 100-acre former sugar plantation studded with shady palm trees—the resort’s...
Kalkan Mahallesi, İskele Sk., 07960 Kaş/Antalya, Turkey
Stylish, secluded Likya Gardens is a hideaway amid the cliffs of Kalkan, a humble old fishing town on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast. Each of the seven suites has its own pool and a patio set on stilts, offering views of a crystal-blue bay and brightly...
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
The Shoppes at MBS feature outposts of practically every major designer label from Armani to Versace. The Shoppes are also home to a number of celebrity chef restaurants. Here you'll find Guy Savoy, Wolfgang Puck's Cut, Mario Batali's Osteria...
Giudecca, 810, 30133 Venezia VE, Italy
In Venice, it's hard to get a moment alone with a loved one or even with the city herself. The crowds of tourists reaching over your shoulder to snap shaky photos of the aged Rialto can become a nuisance as you try to realize the historical...
Sayulita, Nayarit, Mexico
Up the hill from town stands Casa Dos Chicos a four-bedroom residence of two structures connected by a rooftop bridge. Upstairs, under a thatched roof, the outdoor kitchen, living room, and soaking pool offer endless panoramas. From $570. ...
4a Ave Sur 24A, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
Antigua is chockablock full of beautiful and intimate posadas. We stayed at Posada del Angel. The staff is so friendly and willing to take care of your every need. The bathrooms are large and well done. The best part about our stay was breakfast...
Promenadepl. 2-6, 80333 München, Germany
This five-star, 19th-century hotel, commissioned by King Ludwig I, commands an imposing position on Munich’s grandiose Promenadeplatz. With its seven bars, five restaurants (including one with a Michelin star), fitness studio, and private cinema,...
Isidora Goyenechea 3000, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
Torstraße 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Looming over one of central Berlin’s most vibrant intersections, this restored Bauhaus building with its distinctive 1920s curved facade was transformed in 2010 into the Berlin outpost of the glamorous Soho House hotel and private members brand....
2 N Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Nouveau French meets modern Thai at SO/ Sofitel Bangkok, which takes its design cues from four of the core Chinese elements: Water, Earth, Metal, and Wood. The result is like being transported into a fashion shoot or the pages of a decor magazine:...
4949 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Confusion. I think that’s what some people feel when they first lay eyes on the Montelucia Resort & Spa. With its ornate entryways and floral squares, the resort looks more like a charming European village than an Arizona resort. But, you know...
Krojaska Ulica 6–8, 1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Tucked away on a narrow street along the Ljubljanica River, the Vander Urbani Resort is a five-story, 16-room gem of hip comfort. Most rooms are compact, but decked out with just the right touches such as Moroso chairs and big wooden desks....
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
The Bariloche region of Argentina is great for skiing in the winter, and hiking, biking and boating in the summer. A great place to stay in any season is the Llao Llao Hotel, located 25 min or so out of the main town, on the shore of the lake....
