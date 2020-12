What does the pulse of Spain feel like? Hurried, alive, and throbbing in your chest like a flamenco dance. Then it slows, melodically enchanting you with a steady, calm rhythm—like the lapping of the Mediterranean. Spain is a vast, varied, and complex country, but one thing is certain: from the deserts of Navarre to the winding roads of Andalucía, and from early morning at La Plaça de la Catedral to vermouth with tapas while the sun goes down, it ranks among the best.