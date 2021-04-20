Mirador del Rio Carretera de Yé S/N HARÍA, 35541 Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5:45pm

The Most Spectacular Sunset of Your Life Lanzarote – a Spanish delight, a volcanic wonderland, a hidden gem. The most easterly of the seven islands in the Spanish archipelago known as Canary Islands, is a relatively undiscovered island. Many who visit this beautiful place spend their days lying on the beach and relaxing by the pools of their seaside resorts. They don’t realise what they are missing.



One of the many experiences that Lanzarote has to offer is a spectacular sunset. It’s a sight to behold, to cherish for years to come. Since Lanzarote is a tiny island, the sunset can be seen from many locations, but nothing comes close to watching the sun go down from Mirador Del Rio – a vantage point up on a hill in the northern part of the island. It is a sensory experience. On one side you have fields of bluebells, and on the other, a breath-taking view of the tiny island called La Graciosa, and the sun changing its colours across the ocean.



On your way to Mirador Del Rio, take a pit stop in a village called Haria. Savour a Bocadillo (just like a Baguette) and a Barraquito (a liqueur-based coffee very popular amongst the locals). The meal will put you in a good mood, ready to experience the best sunset of your life.



There is a visitor centre at Mirador. However, you don’t need to go inside the centre to enjoy the views – just park your car outside and walk in the opposite direction. Pack a picnic, find yourself a nice spot, and enjoy the view.