12 Must-Do Experiences in Houston
Collected by Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Houston may best be known as a major international business hub and the Energy Capital of the world, but it's also a cosmopolitan city that offers something for everyone: fine art, history, museums, and delicious food. Whether you crave a world-class evening enjoying the opera at Houston's Wortham Center or prefer an authentic Tex-Mex meal accompanied by a hand-crafted brew, there's no shortage of activities to experience.
3900 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Rothko Chapel is a must-see for anyone visiting Houston. Founded by philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil, the Rothko Chapel is a tranquil and beautiful sanctuary for people of every belief, dedicated in 1971. Open every day.
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh,...
2101 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA
Who hasn’t daydreamed about being an astronaut at least once? Thankfully, Space Center Houston makes it easy to learn about the great beyond. It’s the area’s No. 1 attraction for international visitors and the first...
220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Originally the Union National Bank Building—built in 1911—the 12-floor landmark in downtown Houston debuted as Hotel Icon in 2004 after a $35 million makeover. The historic structure beautifully maintains its neoclassical architecture with period...
1835 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Move over, Willy Wonka—there’s another candy shop that’s making everyone’s sweet tooth tingle. The smell of chocolate wafts through the store, greeting you as soon as you walk in the door. Once inside, you’ll find...
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Every person who visits Houston should go to the world-class Museum of Fine Arts, which offers 63,000 works of art spanning entire centuries and continents. From Native American art to impressionism, photography to fashion, there's sure to be...
501 Texas St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
The Wortham Center will remain closed until September 2018 while it recovers from Hurricane Harvey flood damage.
Wortham Center is home to the Houston Ballet and the Houston Grand Opera, the only opera company in the country to win Tony, Emmy, and...
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
You just never know what you’re going to see when you walk through the doors at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, where everything from corpse flowers to terra-cotta warriors have graced the exhibit halls. Permanent exhibits here include the...
5216 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The CAMH, whose exhibits are always compelling and sometimes disturbing, fun, interesting, or emotional, is the only Texas museum dedicated solely to exhibiting and interpreting contemporary art. And the gift shop has the coolest toys, bags,...
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Since opening to the public in April 2008, this 12-acre park has quickly become the heartbeat of downtown. Here you’ll find a playground, a man-made lake, a dog park, and the Grace Event Lawn, which frequently hosts events like yoga classes,...
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Houston is not only known for its incredible food—more specifically, it's known for its Tex-Mex. El Real's Perfect Margarita was recently named one of the ten best margaritas in Texas by Texas Monthly. It starts with a piece of paper and a golf...
1424 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Craft cocktails have been a thing for a while now, and Anvil Bar &Refuge, opened in 2009, was one of the first places to put Houston’s mixology scene on the map. Specializing in drinks that use local ingredients and house-made syrups, Anvil is...
