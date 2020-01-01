10 Days in Norway: Summer
After a night in Oslo, rent a car and head west to Bergen, spending a day and riding the funicular. Continue onward to Aurland, where spectacular fjords and hikes await. From there, it's a beautiful, winding 250-mile drive (including ferries) across fjords and north to the mid-Atlantic coastal town of Alesund. Complete the loop through spectacularly forested countryside back to Oslo, stopping in picturesque towns and villages along the inland fjord Mjøsa, including Lillehammer, Gjøvik, or Lena.