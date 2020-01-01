Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

10 Days in Norway: Summer

Collected by Joshua Samuel Brown , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
After a night in Oslo, rent a car and head west to Bergen, spending a day and riding the funicular. Continue onward to Aurland, where spectacular fjords and hikes await. From there, it's a beautiful, winding 250-mile drive (including ferries) across fjords and north to the mid-Atlantic coastal town of Alesund. Complete the loop through spectacularly forested countryside back to Oslo, stopping in picturesque towns and villages along the inland fjord Mjøsa, including Lillehammer, Gjøvik, or Lena.
Save Place

Hotel Continental

Stortingsgata 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway
Dating back to 1900, and sharing a deep connection to the National Theater (which sits just across the street), Hotel Continental is a venerable figure in Oslo’s arts scene. The family-owned property has long prided itself on being a hangout for...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Fløibanen Funicular

There’s no better view than from the top of 320-meter-high Mount Fløien. Ride up on the Fløibanen Funicular, just a short walk from the cruise ship dock on Bryggen wharf. The ascent takes less than 10 minutes, with sprawling...
More Details >
Save Place

Nordnes Park

Nordnesparken, 5005 Bergen, Norway
It was August, so it seemed a perfectly sensible idea. I'm in Norway, land of the fjords—let's go for a splash in one! Bergen has a lovely little lido that offers you just that opportunity. Sure, you can swim in its heated outdoor pool, but the...
More Details >
Save Place

Fretheim Hotel

Nedre Fretheim, 5743 Flåm, Norway
This really doesn't look like the kind of place where one would want to spend more than a few minutes in transit. Not because it is shady or unsafe - quite the contrary. But because it's so small, and virtually empty. Not a soul in sight except...
More Details >
Save Place

Lillehammer

Jernbanetorget 2, 2609 Lillehammer, Norway
The few episodes of the Netflix show Lilyhammer didn't prepare me for my visit to the actual town of Lillehammer itself. With its bricked pedestrian mall filled with boutiques and other high-end shops, the town seemed more like a nordic Boulder, ...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Gamletorvet Spiseri

Øvre Torvgate 24, 2815 Gjøvik, Norway
Meaning "Lye Fish," this quintessential Norwegian dish is much maligned, as I well know, having much maligned it myself. I'm not the only person to have spoken ill of the dish. Esteemed American author Garrison Keillor describes Lutefisk as "...a...
More Details >
Save Place

Skibladner

Bryggevegen 2, 2821 Gjøvik, Norway
The Skibladner is the world's oldest preserved paddle steamer. It does daily cruises in the summer up and down the length of Lake Mjøsa. Lake Mjøsa is either a long lake or an inland fjord, depending on whom you ask. The 150-year old Skibladner...
More Details >
Save Place

Lena

Skolegata 24, 2850 Lena, Norway
With a population just above a thousand, the town of Lena hardly seems a likely candidate to experience a tourism explosion and is thus unlikely to warrant a multi-page guidebook feature anytime in the near future. This isn't to say Lena isn't...
More Details >
Save Place

HENNING treskjæring

Tømmerholsvegen 116, 2849 Kapp, Norway
Norway's rich folk history comes to life at the workshop and store of the revered Henning family. Located in the rolling hills just outside of the town of Lena and overlooking the western bank of Mjøsa, the Henning family workshop has drawn people...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World