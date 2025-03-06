The Ultimate Guide to New Michelin-Worthy Dining in Dallas

When the Michelin Guide recently arrived for the first time in Texas, Dallas earned one of the coveted Michelin Stars (the highest international culinary honor). It’s an accolade that helps cement the city’s status as a culinary destination. From Asian cuisine to barbecue, the food scene is diverse—you can taste the creativity at its first Michelin-starred restaurant and the others that landed on the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

Dine at These Michelin Restaurants

Savor fourth-generation chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi’s sushi mastery at Dallas’ first and only Michelin Star restaurant, Tatsu Dallas. Located in the Continental Gin Building in the city’s historic Deep Ellum neighborhood, with 10 seats and two seatings per night, the omakase restaurant opens reservations on the first and fifteenth of each month. It’s dinner and a show as Chef Sekiguchi takes fresh seafood from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska and transforms it in front of guests for up to 18 courses of artistry.

Try Rye’s seasonal, rotating chef’s tasting menu. Courtesy of Visit Dallas

Chill with a Peach Out Sangria, a wagyu beef hot dog, or another dish from Rye’s ever-changing à la carte menu. The small-plate restaurant on Lower Greenville earned Michelin’s “Exceptional Cocktail” award—another Dallas first—for its creative take on spirits. If you’re feeling adventurous (and hungry), try the seasonal, rotating chef’s tasting menu.

Eat at Bib Gourmand Restaurants in Dallas

Try Serbian chef Peja Krstic’s Vietnamese and French fusion cuisine at Một Hai Ba, tucked in the cozy, intimate Lakewood neighborhood in East Dallas. The plates are imaginative, vibrant, and always surprising, from grilled duck hearts with ginger- and lemongrass-perfumed congee to “Shaking Beef” and eggplant curry.

The Bishop Arts District in Dallas. Courtesy of Visit Dallas

Lucia, the small, chef-owned Italian spot in Oak Cliff’s Bishop Arts district, has been abuzz since it opened 15 years ago. Known for its house-made salumi, fresh pasta, and seasonal menu, the restaurant is an upscale trattoria. You may find halibut poached in olive oil with tomatoes, olives, and squid, and hazelnut frangipane and goat cheese tart for dessert.

Local favorite Gemma in the Knox/Henderson neighborhood offers modern, American bistro favorites inspired by the originals from across the pond. Think steak au poivre, moules frites, and half-off happy hour oysters at the bar. Don’t miss their renowned appetizer, fried Castelvetrano olives with Texas pecans.

Find Hanoi street food, such as phô, bun bo xao, and crab fried rice, at the women-owned and operated Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen on Lower Greenville. Owner Carol Nguyen credits her grandmother’s recipes and inspiration from her mother Ngôn, after whom she named the restaurant, for her restaurant’s success—and the other meaning behind the name. Ngon also means “delicious” in Vietnamese.

Visit Cattleack Barbecue in North Dallas, which offers fall-off-the-bone, slow-smoked meats served by the pound, on a platter, or stuffed into a sandwich. Dallasites line up for the “Texas Trinity,” a hefty, one-pound brisket, sausage, and pork rib platter. Save room for the Oreo peanut butter pie for dessert.

Taste Italian regional classics done well at chef-owner Julian Barstow’s Nonna in Highland Park. Try thin-crust, white clam pizza from a wood-fired oven; lobster ravioli; and pistachio semifreddo for dessert. Afterward, step into Nonna’s Bacari Tabu Lounge next door for an espresso martini and soothing live, local jazz.

These eight restaurants are a mere fraction of the delicious dining that awaits in Dallas, from dishes celebrating the rich mix of international cultures to cuisine steeped in Texas traditions. Explore 16 more Michelin-recommended Dallas restaurants and beyond.