6 Domestic Airport Terminals to Eat at A.S.A.P.

On the list of culinary travel experiences, airport food has traditionally ranked pretty close to the bottom. It generally falls just above airplane food, which holds the award for The Worst Food on Earth, hands down.

But the tides are changing, and airports are starting to offer not only a variety of culinary options, but a variety of good culinary options. While airports have traditionally been stocked with fast food and low-quality vendors, it is becoming increasingly more trendy for acclaimed local restaurants to take up residence in terminals. To which we're exclaiming: Thank goodness!

In terms of the gourmet airport revolution, the following terminals are at the top of the game, but we’re looking forward to seeing more airports join the list over the next few years. No more stale scones, soggy fries, or overpriced, below-par burgers; these restaurants aren’t just high-quality for airports—they’re high quality, period.

1. JetBlue Terminal 5 at John F. Kennedy Airport

The state-of-the art JetBlue T5 is the pride of JFK International Airport, especially in terms of culinary offerings. Steakhouse 5ive Steak offers their meat with some seriously awesome offerings from their full bar and “sidewalk” seating—just how we like it. The Italian-centric spread of delectable offerings on AeroNuova’s menu was designed by Mark Ladner, acclaimed New York chef who also heads up 5-star restaurant Del Posto. Popular cupcake shop Baked By Melissa, wine bar Bar Veloce, and candy emporium Dylan’s Candy Bar round out the offerings.

2. Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport