Bar Incendio
Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
F.B.I.After the third person recommended Bar Incendio with a chuckle, we had to check it out. "It's a real Mexican bar," they would say. But on our first two attempts, the bar was closed (we discovered that "real Mexicans" close shop at 11 p.m.) Our third try was successful, and Incendio, or F.B.I. (Famoso bar Incendio) as the bartenders aprons cleverly proclaimed was as the locals described. Mexicans young and old were drinking tequila and cerveza, dancing wildly, and belting jukebox tunes in Spanish. We were the only Americans in sight, and we felt like we were inside a local secret.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Getting wonderfully Lost in Guanajuato
This is the most fascinating place in the world to be lost - and I highly recommend walking until you are lost!
We're definitely lost - completely lost deep in the magic of discovery. Nestled in a steep ravine in Central Mexico is Guanajuato - an enchanting city where the houses dribble down the hillside at impossible angles, in hues of baby pink, lime green, mexican orange, purple and bright yellow.....
We're definitely lost - completely lost deep in the magic of discovery. Nestled in a steep ravine in Central Mexico is Guanajuato - an enchanting city where the houses dribble down the hillside at impossible angles, in hues of baby pink, lime green, mexican orange, purple and bright yellow.....