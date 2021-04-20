Bar Incendio Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

F.B.I. After the third person recommended Bar Incendio with a chuckle, we had to check it out. "It's a real Mexican bar," they would say. But on our first two attempts, the bar was closed (we discovered that "real Mexicans" close shop at 11 p.m.) Our third try was successful, and Incendio, or F.B.I. (Famoso bar Incendio) as the bartenders aprons cleverly proclaimed was as the locals described. Mexicans young and old were drinking tequila and cerveza, dancing wildly, and belting jukebox tunes in Spanish. We were the only Americans in sight, and we felt like we were inside a local secret.