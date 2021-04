Presa de la Olla Presa de La Olla, Barrio de la Presa, Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico

Relax In Guanajuato's Natural Settings We came across Presa de la Olla by walking up Paseo la Presa until it ends. Definitely an "off the beaten tourist path" spot where all you see are locals relaxing, playing, boating and eating. A different part of Guanajuato--less bustle with all the charm. This neighborhood is mostly high-end residential with government buildings scattered around.