Santo Café
Campanero 4 Puente, Del Campanero, Zona Centro, 36000 Guanajuato, Gto., Mexico
| +52 473 122 2320
Sun 12pm - 7:30pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 10:30pm
Bridge Over GuanajuatoNear the old entrance to the city, I discovered my favorite cafe in Guanajuato. Santo Cafe is perched on a bridge that mirrors those that top the underground roads. The restaurant has a huge menu of breakfasts (eggs every style including "divorciados," where two fried eggs are separated on their tortillas and smothered in two different sauces), sandwiches, coffee, beer, wine, and fruit smoothies (ask for a mix of two or three tropical fruits).
santocafegto.tumblr.com