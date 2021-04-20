Where are you going?
Zócalo, Puebla

Av. Don Juan de Palafox y. Mendoza, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
Website
| +52 800 326 8656
Up, up and up! Heroica Puebla De Zaragoza Mexico

More info

Up, up and up!

The toy vendors, working around the zócalo (main square) in Puebla, Mexico have taken the task of selling balloons to new heights.

Somewhere, under this enormous mass of rubber and plastic encased helium is a small little pushcart and I mean, small pushcart.

Whenever there was breeze, everything would sway but surprisingly, the cart never tipped over.

For a split second, I thought of asking the guy if I could have the balloon at the very, very top just because I was curious to see how he would get it down.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

