Calle de Los Dulces
Av 6 Ote 209, Centro, 72000 Puebla, Pue., Mexico
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Now, This is What I Call Window Shopping!And the urban planning award goes to.....{drum roll, please}... the city of Puebla, Mexico for having a street commonly known as "Sweets Street"! Unofficially known as Calle de los Dulces, the three block long street is lined on both sides with stores that sell a wide variety of sugary treats in the pretty much any shape though I liked the ones that were typically Mexican in flavor - sacred hearts, guitars, and sombreros. If confections aren't for you, there are plenty of cookies and other baked goods to be had as well.
Of course, we were like kids in a candy store, ogling at all the window displays. One store after another - shelves piled high with candy and cookies. Gift baskets filled with sweet goodies seem to be another popular sale item. Poblanos really, really love their sweets!
If you have a sweet tooth, then this is the street is for you. Be sure to try the camotes, Puebla’s signature candy made from sweet potato.
In addition to selling sweet things, many of the shops also sell pieces of Talavera pottery, the beautiful clay pottery that Puebla is world renown for.
So, if you’re ever in Puebla, do what we did – buy a bag of candy and a small box of camotes to munch on while you check out the pottery! Perfect way to spend a couple of hours in this ever so charming Mexican city.
Calle de Los Dulces is officially Av. 6 Oriente, between Av. 5 de Mayo and Calle 4 Norte,