Evason Ma'In Hot Springs
| +962 5 324 5500
Photo courtesy of Evason Ma’In
Hot Springs Lodgings: Evason Ma’In in JordanTake in views of a hot spring–fed waterfall, a dramatic ravine, and the Dead Sea from a resort that sits more than 800 feet below sea level. A cliff-top outdoor restaurant serves organic greens from the garden.
Evason Ma’In, (800) 591-7480, from $300. This appeared in the December/January 2010 issue.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Indulge in Some Spa Pampering
After traversing vast archaeological sites and scrambling over ruins, your body could probably do with a break. Luckily Jordan has a cache of swish spas where you can treat yourself to a little pampering. The Dead Sea (home to its famous mineral-rich mud) is the obvious choice, with a row of luxury hotels framing the shore, but for somewhere a little different head to Ma'in Hot Springs.
You can choose the public access hot springs with its steamy pool water fed by a thundering waterfall, but if you're here for some spa action, head to Ma'in Hot Springs Resort next door. The pool area has its own private waterfall, and the spa offers therapeutic and rejuvenating massage and beauty treatments that are the perfect antidote to tired traveling limbs.
AFAR Staff
almost 7 years ago
Entering through the service entrance
Jordan has some of the most amazing geography, people, food, customs, hotels and historic sites in the world. Petra, Dead Sea, Wadi Rum top the list but all starting to get a bit crowded if you're taking the main paths in. Innovative tour operators are increasingly offering unique twists on the classics - including this route into the Evason Ma’In Hot Springs and Six Senses Spa (w/ great views of the Dead Sea). Terhal can get you into and out of some amazing adventures in Jordan and well worth a browse of the website for info on the latest/greatest routes in the country.