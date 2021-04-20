Evason Ma'In Hot Springs

Indulge in Some Spa Pampering

After traversing vast archaeological sites and scrambling over ruins, your body could probably do with a break. Luckily Jordan has a cache of swish spas where you can treat yourself to a little pampering. The Dead Sea (home to its famous mineral-rich mud) is the obvious choice, with a row of luxury hotels framing the shore, but for somewhere a little different head to Ma'in Hot Springs.



You can choose the public access hot springs with its steamy pool water fed by a thundering waterfall, but if you're here for some spa action, head to Ma'in Hot Springs Resort next door. The pool area has its own private waterfall, and the spa offers therapeutic and rejuvenating massage and beauty treatments that are the perfect antidote to tired traveling limbs.