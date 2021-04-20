Yumi Sushi Leidsekruisstraat 12-14, 1017 RH Amsterdam, Netherlands

Yumi Sushi: Fresh, Fast + Yummy Dutch restaurants are not renowned for their customer service. But at Yumi Sushi off Max Euweplein, you control when and what you're served because you fetch your own selections from a rotating conveyor belt. Plates are color-coded according to price and the bill is calculated by counting plates. At €2.25‒6/plate, you can rack up quite a bill if you're not careful. But the food is fresh and delicious (nothing stays on the belt for more than two hours), and you can be in and out quickly if time is an issue.



The concept is not new, but it's especially nice in Amsterdam, where hospitality personnel are paid more than servers in America, thus typically don't exert themselves for tips. Here, you're on your own at the bar, where fresh offerings come around immediately after they're prepared by Dutch and Asian sushi chefs as you watch. The interactive component adds to the fun.



The sleek, contemporary restaurant is adjacent to Leidseplein, so you have an overview of the people parade through big windows that keep the place bright. It's not the most gezellig dining option in this bustling area, but it's a great spot for a fast, no-frills (if somewhat pricey) meal.



At tables, €12–40 menus come with miso soup, rice, dumplings, 12–40 pieces of sushi, and fried bananas with ice cream—a better deal than the rotating sushi if you don't mind the chef's selections. Hot dishes like chicken yakitori, breaded shrimp, gyoza dumplings and grilled asparagus also can be ordered at the bar.