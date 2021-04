A Warm Welcome to the Woodstock Exchange

Woodstock is the creative heart of Cape Town , filled with galleries, studios, street art, and artsy types galore. The Woodstock Exchange is a hub for the design set, home to a rotating legion of furniture shops, coffee shops, and furniture shops combined with coffee shops. Because, why not? Right when you enter the space, you'll be greeted by this mammoth sculpture of a sleeping dog. Proceed with caution: this doesn't look like the kind of guy you'd want to wake up.