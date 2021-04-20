West End Farmers’ Market 1155 Comox St

Photo courtesy of Vancouver Farmers Markets

West End Farmers’ Market This laid-back event takes over Vancouver’s bustling West End on Saturdays from late May to late October. Expect the usual array of crafts, artisanal delicacies, sustainable seafood, and local seasonal products like summer’s sweet, fat blueberries. Hungry shoppers should swing by Nidhi’s Cuisine for meat-free samosas and flatbreads, or the Chouchou food truck for authentic Brittany crêpes. Also worth a stop are BC Wine Studio and French Made Baking for macarons. Overlooking Nelson Park and the community gardens, the market takes place on Comox Street between Bute and Thurlow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is quite limited, but the market is an easy walk from most downtown hotels.