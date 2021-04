There is no better way to enjoy a beautiful Saturday summer morning in Vancouver than a walk through the neighbourhood farmer's market. The West End Farmers Market is by no means the biggest, but offers up a large array of food and craft choices for all tastes. The farmers themselves typically set up shop on the eastern end of the park with larger stands full of locally grown fruits and vegetables. Sweet British Columbia blueberries are a major favourite, with a transition to apples signalling the coming change in seasons as September approaches. Walking westward through the market, baked goods, fish, and cheeses take over the sidewalk. Of course, several coffee vendors regularly appear - an important part of any Vancouver event. The West End Farmers Market is held every summer Saturday in Nelson Park by the corner of Thurlow and Nelson streets. For an extra 'secret' treat, check out the cooked food for sale by families that set up tables just outside the park.