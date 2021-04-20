West End Farmers’ Market
1155 Comox St
| +1 604-879-3276
Photo courtesy of Vancouver Farmers Markets
West End Farmers’ MarketThis laid-back event takes over Vancouver’s bustling West End on Saturdays from late May to late October. Expect the usual array of crafts, artisanal delicacies, sustainable seafood, and local seasonal products like summer’s sweet, fat blueberries. Hungry shoppers should swing by Nidhi’s Cuisine for meat-free samosas and flatbreads, or the Chouchou food truck for authentic Brittany crêpes. Also worth a stop are BC Wine Studio and French Made Baking for macarons. Overlooking Nelson Park and the community gardens, the market takes place on Comox Street between Bute and Thurlow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is quite limited, but the market is an easy walk from most downtown hotels.
There is no better way to enjoy a beautiful Saturday summer morning in Vancouver than a walk through the neighbourhood farmer's market. The West End Farmers Market is by no means the biggest, but offers up a large array of food and craft choices for all tastes. The farmers themselves typically set up shop on the eastern end of the park with larger stands full of locally grown fruits and vegetables. Sweet British Columbia blueberries are a major favourite, with a transition to apples signalling the coming change in seasons as September approaches. Walking westward through the market, baked goods, fish, and cheeses take over the sidewalk. Of course, several coffee vendors regularly appear - an important part of any Vancouver event. The West End Farmers Market is held every summer Saturday in Nelson Park by the corner of Thurlow and Nelson streets. For an extra 'secret' treat, check out the cooked food for sale by families that set up tables just outside the park.