Waterford Estate Upper Blaauwklippen Rd, Helderberg Rural, 7600, South Africa

Photo courtesy of Waterford Estate More info Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm Sat 10am - 5pm

Waterford Estate On the outdoor patio at Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch, guests can relax while tasting South African wines with help from the knowledgable staff. For those with a sweet tooth, the “Wine & Chocolate Experience” is particularly appealing. Created by Waterford founder Kevin Arnold in partnership with chocolatier Richard von Geusau, the tasting pairs shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, and sweet wine with a series of dark and milk chocolates for a delicious adventure. If you’re itching to get out and explore, opt for experiences like the “Wine Drive Safari” (a three-hour trip in a safari-type vehicle that allows guests to taste wines among the vineyards of their origin) and the “Porcupine Trail Walk” (three routes of varying difficulty that traverse the vineyard- and natural fynbos–filled landscape).