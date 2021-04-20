Waterford Estate
Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Sat 10am - 5pm
Waterford EstateOn the outdoor patio at Waterford Estate in Stellenbosch, guests can relax while tasting South African wines with help from the knowledgable staff. For those with a sweet tooth, the “Wine & Chocolate Experience” is particularly appealing. Created by Waterford founder Kevin Arnold in partnership with chocolatier Richard von Geusau, the tasting pairs shiraz, cabernet sauvignon, and sweet wine with a series of dark and milk chocolates for a delicious adventure. If you’re itching to get out and explore, opt for experiences like the “Wine Drive Safari” (a three-hour trip in a safari-type vehicle that allows guests to taste wines among the vineyards of their origin) and the “Porcupine Trail Walk” (three routes of varying difficulty that traverse the vineyard- and natural fynbos–filled landscape).
Wine and Chocolate
I love wine and I love chocolate, but I hadn’t thought of trying the two together. I’m glad Waterford Estate’s co-founder Kevin Arnold thought of it ten years ago. The outdoor patio at Waterford is a great place to relax and taste South African wines and learn from the friendly staff. The wine and chocolate tasting includes three combinations. All were yummy; but my favorite was the Family Reserve Heatherleigh (muscat / semillon blend) with rose geranium milk chocolate.
Wine and Chocolate Tasting at Waterford Wine Estate
From its inception, Waterford was determined to concentrate not just what is in their bottles, but what is outside of them as well. This means that a visit to Waterford is a comprehensive winelands experience. Waterford was the first vineyard to create their own chocolates in order to create a master class in wine and chocolate pairing. This is a must-do activity for any visitor to the area.