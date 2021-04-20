Spier Wine Farm R310 Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch, 7603, South Africa

Spier Wine Farm Around since 1692, Spier is one of the oldest and best-known wineries in Stellenbosch. Not only does this historic estate continue to receive accolades for its wine, it’s also become a hot spot for travelers thanks to its family-friendly atmosphere. Visitors can easily spend anywhere from a couple hours to an entire day enjoying all the activities Spier has to offer, from picnics on the lawn overlooking the Eerste River to self-guided walking tours of the property. There’s also a farm-to-table restaurant on-site, as well as an outdoor playground for children. For something unique, book the “Eagle Encounter” program to learn how the estate rehabilitates wounded birds and uses them for natural pest control, or take an evening Segway tour of the vineyards, followed by a sunset tasting among the vines.