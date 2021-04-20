Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Spier Wine Farm

R310 Baden Powell Drive, Stellenbosch, 7603, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 809 1100
Spier Wine Farm South Africa
Spier Wine Farm South Africa
Spier Wine Farm South Africa
Spier Wine Farm South Africa

Spier Wine Farm

Around since 1692, Spier is one of the oldest and best-known wineries in Stellenbosch. Not only does this historic estate continue to receive accolades for its wine, it’s also become a hot spot for travelers thanks to its family-friendly atmosphere. Visitors can easily spend anywhere from a couple hours to an entire day enjoying all the activities Spier has to offer, from picnics on the lawn overlooking the Eerste River to self-guided walking tours of the property. There’s also a farm-to-table restaurant on-site, as well as an outdoor playground for children. For something unique, book the “Eagle Encounter” program to learn how the estate rehabilitates wounded birds and uses them for natural pest control, or take an evening Segway tour of the vineyards, followed by a sunset tasting among the vines.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points