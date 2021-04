Villas Flamingos Calle Paseo Kuka S/N, Playa Norte Holbo, 77310 Isla Holbox, Q.R., Mexico

Island Hideaway Holbox is my kind of hideaway- clear, warm water, gorgeous skies, hot weather and hammocks. This is the perfect island to get lost and get in touch with nature, whether swimming, canoeing, horse back riding, taking nature walks or whale shark watching. Part of the small island is the Yum Balam Nature Reserve, a protected natural area for nature lovers.