Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

75, Oupalath Khamboua Road, Ban That Luang Village, Luang Prabang, Laos
Website
Villa Maly in Luang Prabang, Laos

Villa Maly in Luang Prabang, Laos

The latest sign that Luang Prabang, the once-undiscovered unesco World Heritage city on the Mekong River, now fully caters to upscale tastes, Villa Maly is in the former residence of Prince Khamtan, grandson of a 19th-century Lao king. The hotel’s 33 rooms, furnished with four-poster mahogany beds, rain showers, and parquet floors, surround the 1938 French colonial–style home in seven comfortable cabanas. During my stay, I fought the heat by spending time on the dark-wood pool deck ringed by tall palms and tropical flowers. It’s a five-minute stroll to the town’s historic center—and a five-minute stroll back to the hotel’s onsite spa for a massage. —This appeared in the December/January 2010 issue.
By Andy Isaacson , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System
The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System