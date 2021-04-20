The Morning Market
Kingkitsarath Rd
+856 71 213 057
Morning Market, Luang Prabang, Luang Prabang Province, Laos.The morning market in Luang Prabang is bursting at the seams with culinary curious - some you may indeed want to put in your mouth, and others, well - others you'll need to see for yourself. Luang Prabang is the busiest tourist destination in Laos, but early in the morning, the market is generally void of foreign faces, making it a perfect place to meet the locals, dine on Lao food, and watch the people as they wander. Grab yourself a frosty bevy and a slice of blood sausage and check it out.
After the monks have moved on, head to the Luang Prabang morning market
Luang Prabang is a delightful city with an odd mix of totally authentic and way too touristy experiences. Whether you you are awed by the tradition and spirit of the morning alms collection or maddened by the idea that it has become a bit of a tourist spectacle, the morning market is the perfect follow-up. Unlike the night market (which is fun for different reasons), this is definitely the real thing: A market aimed squarely at the residents of Luang Prabang. While adventurous eaters will find plenty to sample for breakfast, every visitor gets a wonderful taste of what life is like in Luang Prabang when the tourists aren't around.