After the monks have moved on, head to the Luang Prabang morning market

Luang Prabang is a delightful city with an odd mix of totally authentic and way too touristy experiences. Whether you you are awed by the tradition and spirit of the morning alms collection or maddened by the idea that it has become a bit of a tourist spectacle, the morning market is the perfect follow-up. Unlike the night market (which is fun for different reasons), this is definitely the real thing: A market aimed squarely at the residents of Luang Prabang. While adventurous eaters will find plenty to sample for breakfast, every visitor gets a wonderful taste of what life is like in Luang Prabang when the tourists aren't around.