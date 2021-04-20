Union Street Inn 7 Union Street

Union Street Inn A classic New England bed and breakfast with a boutique hotel vibe, the Union Street Inn is housed in an impeccably maintained 1770 whaling captain’s home just off Main Street in downtown Nantucket. A short walk from the Hy-Line ferry and harbor, the inn has a convenient location in town (including parking, a huge perk on the island) and can also outfit guests with beach gear for a day on the sand. A quintessential gray-shingled exterior contrasts with the bright blue chinoiserie patterns and crisp white Frette and Matouk linens in the inn’s 12 immaculate rooms. Union Street’s cherry on top is the made-to-order gourmet breakfast, which might feature fresh peach cinnamon rolls or homemade carrot cake, depending on the season.