Two If By Sea Bakeshop

1869 Upper Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 1S9, Canada
Website
| +1 902-492-4600
Great Coffee and Tasty Croissants Halifax Canada

Great Coffee and Tasty Croissants

Sure Halifax has a bunch of Tim Horton's, Starbucks, and some other, local coffee places, but there is one that rises above the rest, and that is Two If By Sea. The original store is located in Dartmouth, but in the past couple years they have opened a new location along the waterfront in downtown Halifax at the Harbourside Market in the historic properties. Not only are they popular for their delicious coffee but also the almond croissants and other fresh baked goods are out of this world. For the past several years they have been voted the best cafe in the city so if coffee is your thing you should definitely stop by.


By Cailin O'Neil , AFAR Local Expert

