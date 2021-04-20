Where are you going?
Tropical Trail Rides

PR-466, 00662, Puerto Rico
+1 787-239-3781
Horseback Riding on the Beach Isabela Puerto Rico

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

Horseback Riding on the Beach

Owning my horse is a dream that has yet to come true, so I've settled for the next best thing: horseback riding for two hours along tree-lined trails and by a beach in Isabela. Not too shabby.

More than ten years after my first ride, I still remember Mindy, the horse that galloped me to peace. The gentle soul made sure that I, generally a worrier, hadn't a care in the world.

I've been back three times since, always for the 9 a.m. ride, but I've been meaning to return for the sunset ride at 4 p.m. Both rides allow for a short stop at the beach, where you can swim or climb on rocks.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

