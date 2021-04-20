Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tribeca Park

8 Beach St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Website
| +1 212-639-9675
Discover Vibrant Art in NYC Parks New York New York United States

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 1am

Discover Vibrant Art in NYC Parks

This yellow sculpture by Cheryl Farber Smith entitled, 'Mellow Yellow' caught my eye immediately when I was walking through TriBeCa Park on a warm indian summer day in September.

For some reason on that day, it really got me thinking about how lucky we are, as residents of New York, to be constantly exposed to art almost everywhere we go. I made me wonder if there was an official program to make this happen and sure enough -- there is. It's called, predictably, 'Art in the Parks' and there is a great online database of all the current exhibitions around the city http://www.nycgovparks.org/art including the dates for the showings. There are pictures as well to help you identify what art is in what park.

Instead of paying to visit the city's costly museums, how about going on an art walk through the city's parks. It's what I plan to do with my next day off now that I know!
By Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points