Tribeca Park
8 Beach St, New York, NY 10013, USA
| +1 212-639-9675
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 1am
Discover Vibrant Art in NYC ParksThis yellow sculpture by Cheryl Farber Smith entitled, 'Mellow Yellow' caught my eye immediately when I was walking through TriBeCa Park on a warm indian summer day in September.
For some reason on that day, it really got me thinking about how lucky we are, as residents of New York, to be constantly exposed to art almost everywhere we go. I made me wonder if there was an official program to make this happen and sure enough -- there is. It's called, predictably, 'Art in the Parks' and there is a great online database of all the current exhibitions around the city http://www.nycgovparks.org/art including the dates for the showings. There are pictures as well to help you identify what art is in what park.
Instead of paying to visit the city's costly museums, how about going on an art walk through the city's parks. It's what I plan to do with my next day off now that I know!