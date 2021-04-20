Tren Ecuador
Blvd. 9 de Octubre 101, Guayaquil 090313, Ecuador
| +593 4-256-1776
Photo courtesy of Tren Ecuador/Facebook
Guayaquil to Quito by TrainComprising four coaches—with interior designs ranging from pre-Hispanic to neoclassical—the Tren Crucero takes four days to mosey from the Pacific coast to Ecuador’s capital in the Andes. An open terrace car provides unbroken views of the Devil’s Nose promontory, coastal plantations, and Ecuador’s highest active volcano.
From $990. (800) 873-637. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
