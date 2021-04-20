Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tren Ecuador

Blvd. 9 de Octubre 101, Guayaquil 090313, Ecuador
Website
| +593 4-256-1776
Guayaquil to Quito by Train Guayaquil Ecuador

Guayaquil to Quito by Train

Comprising four coaches—with interior designs ranging from pre-Hispanic to neoclassical—the Tren Crucero takes four days to mosey from the Pacific coast to Ecuador’s capital in the Andes. An open terrace car provides unbroken views of the Devil’s Nose promontory, coastal plantations, and Ecuador’s highest active volcano.

From $990. (800) 873-637. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Jeff Schultz
over 4 years ago

Detailed story on Tren Crucero in Trains Magazine

There is a great story on the details of this trip in the May 2015 issue of Trains Magazine that I wrote. Its a great train trip!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points