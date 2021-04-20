Andrew Molera State Park 45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA

Camp, Hike, and Surf in Big Sur One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's bluffs and headlands; two of which cross a stream and finish at a sandy cove. The beach has a point break that's popular among local surfers (read: nonlocal surfers are expected to be respectful and follow the rules of the waves.) There's also an outfitter headquartered inside the park that leads horseback rides along the shore.



Andrew Molera State Park is located 20 miles south of Carmel on

Highway 1. (831) 667-2315