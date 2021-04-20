Where are you going?
Andrew Molera State Park

45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Website
| +1 831-667-2315
Camp, Hike, and Surf in Big Sur Big Sur California United States

Camp, Hike, and Surf in Big Sur

One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's bluffs and headlands; two of which cross a stream and finish at a sandy cove. The beach has a point break that's popular among local surfers (read: nonlocal surfers are expected to be respectful and follow the rules of the waves.) There's also an outfitter headquartered inside the park that leads horseback rides along the shore.

By Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor

