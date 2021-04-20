Theurel & Thomas
Alejandro Dumas 125, Polanco, Miguel Hidalgo, 11550 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5280 1925
Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Wed 9am - 8pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 11pm
Taste Mexican-Style MacaronsFirst, it was the cupcake craze; now, macarons have made their way to Mexico City.
But despite the name of this shop and the confection in which it specializes, don't expect the usual run-of-the-mill flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and pistachio; Theurel & Thomas create exquisite macarons inspired by and infused with Mexican flavors. There's a chocolate and churros macaron, for instance, and one of piñon. Other creative flavors include popcorn and caramel and goat cheese and raspberry.
You can buy one to eat on the spot or have staff tie up a gift box for you to take home for your favorite sweet tooth.