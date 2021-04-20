The Walrus and the Carpenter 4743 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA

Photo by Geoffrey Smith More info Wed - Sun 4pm - 10pm

The Walrus and the Carpenter A mainstay on lists of the top seafood restaurants and oyster bars in the United States, this Ballard hipster hangout is captained by Renee Erickson, whom the James Beard Foundation named 2016's Best Chef Northwest. Sit at the marble-topped bar and pair expertly shucked bivalves with creative cocktails, like the Ambergris (aquavit, Dolin dry vermouth, and grapefruit oil) or Smuggler's Batida (cachaça, sherry, and lime-piña cordial). Mix in small plates, ranging from roasted carrots to grilled sardines with walnuts. Dairy fans shouldn't miss the cheese plates offered, which combinine the efforts of Oregon's superb creameries, honey producers, and makers of delights like saffron apricot jam.