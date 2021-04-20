Where are you going?
The Walrus and the Carpenter

4743 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
Website
| +1 206-395-9227
The Walrus and the Carpenter Seattle Washington United States
Wed - Sun 4pm - 10pm

The Walrus and the Carpenter

A mainstay on lists of the top seafood restaurants and oyster bars in the United States, this Ballard hipster hangout is captained by Renee Erickson, whom the James Beard Foundation named 2016's Best Chef Northwest. Sit at the marble-topped bar and pair expertly shucked bivalves with creative cocktails, like the Ambergris (aquavit, Dolin dry vermouth, and grapefruit oil) or Smuggler's Batida (cachaça, sherry, and lime-piña cordial). Mix in small plates, ranging from roasted carrots to grilled sardines with walnuts. Dairy fans shouldn't miss the cheese plates offered, which combinine the efforts of Oregon's superb creameries, honey producers, and makers of delights like saffron apricot jam.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

Elizabeth Blanton
over 6 years ago

Dinner at The Walrus & The Carpenter

Grab a drink at the Barnacle Bar next door while you wait for your table--and you should add wait time into your plans.

Small plates are perfect for sharing so go with friends or make it a date.
Deborah Haust
almost 7 years ago

Oysters.

The best oyster bar in Seattle is the Walrus and the Carpenter. I also like the rustic hallway leading to the modern resto space.

