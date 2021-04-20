The Saguaro Palm Springs
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
| +1 760-323-1711
The Saguaro Palm SpringsThe bold color palette of this reimagined motel reflects the hues of 14 different desert wildflowers. Nearly every room has a balcony or patio and art installations and photography from local artists can be found throughout the hotel. The young crowd hangs by the pool, which has two hot tubs and a poolside bar. The Saguaro also has two restaurants: El Jefe offers small plates inspired by the street food of Mexico City, while Rocco's Electric serves Mexican-inspired brunch every day.
almost 7 years ago
Desert Whimsy Hotel
Absolutely LOVED this boutique hotel by Joie de Vivre. (And it doesn't hurt that we got a killer deal on Hotel Tonight!)
It's a brilliantly converted old motel with one of the best pools ever. Stay here!
almost 7 years ago
Poolside At The Saguaro
The Saguaro is a colorful, fun hotel. Weekends you might hear a DJ spinning the soundtrack to your pool day. Grab an ice cold beer or margarita from the bar and sit back and feel the vacation.