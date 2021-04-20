Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

The Saguaro Palm Springs

1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264, USA
Website
| +1 760-323-1711
The Saguaro Palm Springs Palm Springs California United States
Desert Whimsy Hotel Palm Springs California United States
Poolside At The Saguaro Palm Springs California United States
The Saguaro Palm Springs Palm Springs California United States
Desert Whimsy Hotel Palm Springs California United States
Poolside At The Saguaro Palm Springs California United States

The Saguaro Palm Springs

The bold color palette of this reimagined motel reflects the hues of 14 different desert wildflowers. Nearly every room has a balcony or patio and art installations and photography from local artists can be found throughout the hotel. The young crowd hangs by the pool, which has two hot tubs and a poolside bar. The Saguaro also has two restaurants: El Jefe offers small plates inspired by the street food of Mexico City, while Rocco's Electric serves Mexican-inspired brunch every day.
By Jason Seldon , AFAR Staff

More Recommendations

Jennifer Gaines Prishtina
almost 7 years ago

Desert Whimsy Hotel

Absolutely LOVED this boutique hotel by Joie de Vivre. (And it doesn't hurt that we got a killer deal on Hotel Tonight!)

It's a brilliantly converted old motel with one of the best pools ever. Stay here!
Amy
almost 7 years ago

Poolside At The Saguaro

The Saguaro is a colorful, fun hotel. Weekends you might hear a DJ spinning the soundtrack to your pool day. Grab an ice cold beer or margarita from the bar and sit back and feel the vacation.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points